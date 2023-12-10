The Southern Miss Eagles (7-0) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning stretch when visiting the Memphis Tigers (3-6) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Memphis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Memphis vs. Southern Miss Scoring Comparison

The Eagles score only 0.3 fewer points per game (72) than the Tigers allow (72.3).

Southern Miss has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 72.3 points.

Memphis' record is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 72 points.

The Tigers score 68.6 points per game, 16.7 more points than the 51.9 the Eagles give up.

When Memphis totals more than 51.9 points, it is 3-5.

Southern Miss has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 68.6 points.

The Tigers shoot 38% from the field, 4.5% higher than the Eagles allow defensively.

The Eagles shoot 45.5% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Tigers concede.

Memphis Leaders

Alasia Smith: 8.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 47.1 FG%

8.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 47.1 FG% Madison Griggs: 16.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.1 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (29-for-75)

16.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.1 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (29-for-75) Kai Carter: 13.1 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

13.1 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21) Aliyah Green: 1.7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 30 FG%

1.7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 30 FG% Ki'ari Cain: 5.4 PTS, 34 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Memphis Schedule