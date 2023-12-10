The Middle Tennessee Raiders (7-3) play the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena. It starts at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Middle Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Raiders put up an average of 68.5 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 69.1 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.
  • Middle Tennessee is 5-0 when it scores more than 69.1 points.
  • Tennessee Tech's record is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 68.5 points.
  • The Golden Eagles average 63.7 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 60.1 the Raiders allow.
  • When Tennessee Tech totals more than 60.1 points, it is 2-3.
  • Middle Tennessee has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 63.7 points.
  • The Golden Eagles shoot 41.3% from the field, 4.5% higher than the Raiders allow defensively.
  • The Raiders make 41.8% of their shots from the field, 5.7% lower than the Golden Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Middle Tennessee Leaders

  • Anastasiia Boldyreva: 15 PTS, 7.7 REB, 3.1 BLK, 52.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
  • Savannah Wheeler: 13.4 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)
  • Ta'Mia Scott: 13 PTS, 1.8 STL, 50.5 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)
  • Jalynn Gregory: 11.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 25.7 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (20-for-76)
  • Courtney Whitson: 10.7 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (25-for-64)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Middle Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Houston W 70-45 Fertitta Center
12/3/2023 @ Belmont L 71-57 Curb Event Center
12/6/2023 Tennessee W 73-62 Von Braun Center
12/10/2023 @ Tennessee Tech - Hooper Eblen Arena
12/17/2023 SFA - Murphy Athletic Center
12/20/2023 Northern Kentucky - Murphy Athletic Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.