Can we count on Phillip Tomasino lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators face off with the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Phillip Tomasino score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Tomasino stats and insights

Tomasino has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.

Tomasino has picked up three assists on the power play.

Tomasino's shooting percentage is 3.4%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 93 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Tomasino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:33 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 13:58 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:33 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 14:51 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:38 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 15:16 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:29 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 15:36 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 1 0 1 11:14 Home W 4-2

Predators vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

