Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the SoCon, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where each team stands, see our college basketball power rankings below.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Samford

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 27-2

8-2 | 27-2 Overall Rank: 104th

104th Strength of Schedule Rank: 299th

299th Last Game: W 118-91 vs Alabama A&M

Next Game

Opponent: Belmont

Belmont Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Western Carolina

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 20-8

7-2 | 20-8 Overall Rank: 159th

159th Strength of Schedule Rank: 278th

278th Last Game: W 78-63 vs UNC Asheville

Next Game

Opponent: @ South Carolina Upstate

@ South Carolina Upstate Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. UNC Greensboro

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 19-10

8-1 | 19-10 Overall Rank: 166th

166th Strength of Schedule Rank: 282nd

282nd Last Game: W 82-73 vs Elon

Next Game

Opponent: @ Marshall

@ Marshall Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Furman

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 15-13

5-5 | 15-13 Overall Rank: 173rd

173rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 166th

166th Last Game: W 100-58 vs Bob Jones

Next Game

Opponent: @ Tulane

@ Tulane Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Wofford

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 14-14

5-5 | 14-14 Overall Rank: 195th

195th Strength of Schedule Rank: 167th

167th Last Game: W 88-80 vs Coastal Carolina

Next Game

Opponent: Kentucky Christian

Kentucky Christian Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Citadel

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 14-14

6-4 | 14-14 Overall Rank: 201st

201st Strength of Schedule Rank: 347th

347th Last Game: W 88-60 vs Pfeiffer

Next Game

Opponent: @ Charleston (SC)

@ Charleston (SC) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15 TV Channel: FloHoops

7. Chattanooga

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 15-14

6-3 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 221st

221st Strength of Schedule Rank: 325th

325th Last Game: W 112-51 vs Tennessee Wesleyan

Next Game

Opponent: @ Alabama A&M

@ Alabama A&M Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Bulldogs All-Access

8. East Tennessee State

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 12-17

5-4 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 241st

241st Strength of Schedule Rank: 293rd

293rd Last Game: W 73-72 vs Tennessee Tech

Next Game

Opponent: Tusculum

Tusculum Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Mercer

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 7-21

3-6 | 7-21 Overall Rank: 309th

309th Strength of Schedule Rank: 226th

226th Last Game: W 64-60 vs Georgia State

Next Game

Opponent: FGCU

FGCU Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. VMI

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 0-28

2-9 | 0-28 Overall Rank: 333rd

333rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 254th

254th Last Game: L 73-56 vs Radford

Next Game