Sunday's game at Thompson-Boling Arena has the Tennessee Volunteers (4-5) matching up with the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-1) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 82-70 win, as our model heavily favors Tennessee.

Last time out, the Volunteers lost 73-62 to Middle Tennessee on Wednesday.

Tennessee vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Tennessee vs. Eastern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 82, Eastern Kentucky 70

Other SEC Predictions

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Volunteers' signature win of the season came in a 76-73 victory on November 25 over the Oklahoma Sooners, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 33) in our computer rankings.

The Volunteers have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one), but also have the most Quadrant 1 losses (four).

Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins

76-73 over Oklahoma (No. 33) on November 25

84-74 at home over Memphis (No. 156) on November 13

100-73 at home over Troy (No. 247) on November 19

93-64 at home over Florida A&M (No. 296) on November 7

Tennessee Leaders

Sara Puckett: 12.4 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

12.4 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31) Karoline Striplin: 12.0 PTS, 56.9 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

12.0 PTS, 56.9 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19) Jewel Spear: 10.6 PTS, 36.3 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (17-for-52)

10.6 PTS, 36.3 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (17-for-52) Jasmine Powell: 10.9 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

10.9 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Jillian Hollingshead: 7.0 PTS, 46.5 FG%

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers have a +18 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.0 points per game. They're putting up 76.7 points per game to rank 65th in college basketball and are allowing 74.7 per outing to rank 321st in college basketball.

