The Tennessee State Tigers (6-3) go up against the Lipscomb Bisons (6-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Allen Arena. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tennessee State vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Tennessee State Stats Insights

Tennessee State has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.

The Tigers are the 220th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bisons sit at 337th.

The Tigers score an average of 76.7 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 75.3 the Bisons give up.

Tennessee State has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 75.3 points.

Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Tennessee State scored 85.8 points per game last season, 18.1 more than it averaged on the road (67.7).

At home, the Tigers allowed 74.3 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 74.8.

At home, Tennessee State made 9.3 triples per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (8.4). Tennessee State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than on the road (34.0%).

Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule