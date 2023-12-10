Tennessee State vs. Lipscomb December 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Tennessee State Tigers (5-2) will meet the Lipscomb Bisons (5-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Allen Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 5:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Tennessee State vs. Lipscomb Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Tennessee State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tennessee State Players to Watch
- Derrin Boyd: 17.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Will Pruitt: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Owen McCormack: 10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- A.J McGinnis: 12.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Joe Anderson: 6.1 PTS, 3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Lipscomb Players to Watch
- Boyd: 17.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Pruitt: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- McCormack: 10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- McGinnis: 12.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Anderson: 6.1 PTS, 3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tennessee State vs. Lipscomb Stat Comparison
|Lipscomb Rank
|Lipscomb AVG
|Tennessee State AVG
|Tennessee State Rank
|38th
|84.5
|Points Scored
|76.9
|144th
|298th
|77
|Points Allowed
|69
|139th
|296th
|30
|Rebounds
|31.4
|257th
|328th
|6.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|203rd
|25th
|10.1
|3pt Made
|7.1
|210th
|82nd
|15.4
|Assists
|13.6
|158th
|75th
|10.3
|Turnovers
|12.4
|206th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.