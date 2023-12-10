Sunday's contest that pits the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-4) versus the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) at Freedom Hall Civic Center has a projected final score of 75-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of East Tennessee State, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 10.

The game has no line set.

Tennessee Tech vs. East Tennessee State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Johnson City, Tennessee

Venue: Freedom Hall Civic Center

Tennessee Tech vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: East Tennessee State 75, Tennessee Tech 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee Tech vs. East Tennessee State

Computer Predicted Spread: East Tennessee State (-8.6)

East Tennessee State (-8.6) Computer Predicted Total: 141.3

East Tennessee State is 3-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Tennessee Tech's 4-3-0 ATS record. A total of three out of the Buccaneers' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Golden Eagles' games have gone over.

Tennessee Tech Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles have been outscored by 6.3 points per game (posting 71.9 points per game, 245th in college basketball, while conceding 78.2 per outing, 320th in college basketball) and have a -57 scoring differential.

The 30.3 rebounds per game Tennessee Tech accumulates rank 301st in the nation, 3.7 fewer than the 34.0 its opponents pull down.

Tennessee Tech connects on 7.2 three-pointers per game (202nd in college basketball) while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc (115th in college basketball). It is making 1.7 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 8.9 per game at 36.2%.

Tennessee Tech has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.7 per game (99th in college basketball) while forcing 8.7 (354th in college basketball).

