The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-4) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tennessee Tech vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tennessee Tech Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles have shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Buccaneers have averaged.
  • This season, Tennessee Tech has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.2% from the field.
  • The Buccaneers are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 363rd.
  • The Golden Eagles score an average of 71.9 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 69.8 the Buccaneers allow to opponents.
  • Tennessee Tech has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 69.8 points.

Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Tennessee Tech scores 80.0 points per game. On the road, it scores 65.4.
  • The Golden Eagles allow 79.3 points per game at home, and 77.4 away.
  • At home, Tennessee Tech knocks down 9.3 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more than it averages away (5.6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (39.8%) than away (30.1%).

Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Western Carolina L 69-65 Hooper Eblen Arena
11/30/2023 @ North Alabama L 86-71 Flowers Hall
12/3/2023 Alice Lloyd W 108-82 Hooper Eblen Arena
12/10/2023 @ East Tennessee State - Freedom Hall Civic Center
12/12/2023 Bethel (TN) - Hooper Eblen Arena
12/16/2023 North Alabama - Hooper Eblen Arena

