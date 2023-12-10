The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-4) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tennessee Tech vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Tennessee Tech Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles have shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Buccaneers have averaged.

This season, Tennessee Tech has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.2% from the field.

The Buccaneers are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 363rd.

The Golden Eagles score an average of 71.9 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 69.8 the Buccaneers allow to opponents.

Tennessee Tech has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 69.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison

At home, Tennessee Tech scores 80.0 points per game. On the road, it scores 65.4.

The Golden Eagles allow 79.3 points per game at home, and 77.4 away.

At home, Tennessee Tech knocks down 9.3 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more than it averages away (5.6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (39.8%) than away (30.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule