How to Watch Tennessee Tech vs. East Tennessee State on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-4) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Tennessee Tech vs. East Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
- Winthrop vs Little Rock (1:00 PM ET | December 10)
- SIU-Edwardsville vs Ball State (2:00 PM ET | December 10)
- Central Arkansas vs Eastern Illinois (3:00 PM ET | December 10)
Tennessee Tech Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles have shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Buccaneers have averaged.
- This season, Tennessee Tech has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.2% from the field.
- The Buccaneers are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 363rd.
- The Golden Eagles score an average of 71.9 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 69.8 the Buccaneers allow to opponents.
- Tennessee Tech has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 69.8 points.
Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Tennessee Tech scores 80.0 points per game. On the road, it scores 65.4.
- The Golden Eagles allow 79.3 points per game at home, and 77.4 away.
- At home, Tennessee Tech knocks down 9.3 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more than it averages away (5.6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (39.8%) than away (30.1%).
Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Western Carolina
|L 69-65
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ North Alabama
|L 86-71
|Flowers Hall
|12/3/2023
|Alice Lloyd
|W 108-82
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ East Tennessee State
|-
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|12/12/2023
|Bethel (TN)
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/16/2023
|North Alabama
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
