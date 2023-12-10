The Middle Tennessee Raiders (5-2) play the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena. This matchup will tip off at 2:00 PM ET.

Tennessee Tech vs. Middle Tennessee Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Tennessee Tech Players to Watch

Maaliya Owens: 12.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Reagan Hurst: 10.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Yaubryon Chambers: 9.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Reghan Grimes: 7.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Peyton Carter: 5.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

