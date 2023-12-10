The Middle Tennessee Raiders (7-3) battle the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena. It begins at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Tennessee Tech vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison

The Raiders' 68.5 points per game are only 0.6 fewer points than the 69.1 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.

Middle Tennessee has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 69.1 points.

Tennessee Tech has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.5 points.

The Golden Eagles score just 3.6 more points per game (63.7) than the Raiders allow (60.1).

Tennessee Tech has a 2-3 record when scoring more than 60.1 points.

When Middle Tennessee allows fewer than 63.7 points, it is 5-1.

The Golden Eagles shoot 41.3% from the field, 4.5% higher than the Raiders concede defensively.

The Raiders shoot 41.8% from the field, just 5.7 lower than the Golden Eagles concede.

Tennessee Tech Leaders

Maaliya Owens: 14.3 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44)

14.3 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44) Reghan Grimes: 9.4 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

9.4 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5) Anna Walker: 7.0 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 42.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

7.0 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 42.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Reagan Hurst: 8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Yaubryon Chambers: 7.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.6 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Tech Schedule