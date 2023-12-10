The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-1) aim to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Tennessee Volunteers (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network +

Tennessee vs. Eastern Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Colonels score 8.6 more points per game (83.3) than the Volunteers allow their opponents to score (74.7).

Eastern Kentucky is 6-0 when it scores more than 74.7 points.

Tennessee has a 4-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 83.3 points.

The Volunteers put up 76.7 points per game, 14.0 more points than the 62.7 the Colonels give up.

When Tennessee scores more than 62.7 points, it is 4-2.

Eastern Kentucky has an 8-0 record when allowing fewer than 76.7 points.

This season the Volunteers are shooting 42.0% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Colonels give up.

The Colonels shoot 44.3% from the field, 4% higher than the Volunteers allow.

Tennessee Leaders

Sara Puckett: 12.4 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

12.4 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31) Karoline Striplin: 12.0 PTS, 56.9 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

12.0 PTS, 56.9 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19) Jewel Spear: 10.6 PTS, 36.3 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (17-for-52)

10.6 PTS, 36.3 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (17-for-52) Jasmine Powell: 10.9 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

10.9 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Jillian Hollingshead: 7.0 PTS, 46.5 FG%

