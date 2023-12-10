How to Watch the Tennessee vs. Eastern Kentucky Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-1) aim to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Tennessee Volunteers (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network +
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tennessee vs. Eastern Kentucky Scoring Comparison
- The Colonels score 8.6 more points per game (83.3) than the Volunteers allow their opponents to score (74.7).
- Eastern Kentucky is 6-0 when it scores more than 74.7 points.
- Tennessee has a 4-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 83.3 points.
- The Volunteers put up 76.7 points per game, 14.0 more points than the 62.7 the Colonels give up.
- When Tennessee scores more than 62.7 points, it is 4-2.
- Eastern Kentucky has an 8-0 record when allowing fewer than 76.7 points.
- This season the Volunteers are shooting 42.0% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Colonels give up.
- The Colonels shoot 44.3% from the field, 4% higher than the Volunteers allow.
Tennessee Leaders
- Sara Puckett: 12.4 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)
- Karoline Striplin: 12.0 PTS, 56.9 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)
- Jewel Spear: 10.6 PTS, 36.3 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (17-for-52)
- Jasmine Powell: 10.9 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)
- Jillian Hollingshead: 7.0 PTS, 46.5 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Notre Dame
|L 74-69
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/3/2023
|Ohio State
|L 78-58
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/6/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|L 73-62
|Von Braun Center
|12/10/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/19/2023
|Wofford
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Liberty
|-
|Liberty Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.