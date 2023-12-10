Thomas Novak will be on the ice when the Nashville Predators and Montreal Canadiens play at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Novak's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Thomas Novak vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Novak Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Novak has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 15:43 on the ice per game.

In five of 16 games this year, Novak has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Novak has a point in nine of 16 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In five of 16 games this year, Novak has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Novak has an implied probability of 53.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Novak has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Novak Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have conceded 93 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -21 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 16 Games 2 12 Points 2 6 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

