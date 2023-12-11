Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hawkins County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Hawkins County, Tennessee today? We have what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hawkins County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cherokee High School at Hancock County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Sneedville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.