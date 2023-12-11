The Denver Nuggets (12-6) will turn to Nikola Jokic (28.8 points per game, seventh in NBA) when they try to take down Trae Young (26.5, 11th) and the Atlanta Hawks (8-8) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The game tips off at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and ALT2.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Hawks vs. Nuggets Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSE, ALT2

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Hawks Games

Hawks Players to Watch

Young averages 26.5 points, 10.4 assists and 3 rebounds per contest.

Dejounte Murray averages 20 points, 4.4 boards and 5.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.3 blocks.

Clint Capela posts 10.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocks.

Bogdan Bogdanovic averages 15.8 points, 3 boards and 2.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks.

De'Andre Hunter puts up 14.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic is averaging 28.8 points, 13.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game. He's also draining 56.8% of his shots from the floor and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.

The Nuggets are receiving 16.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Michael Porter Jr. this season.

Aaron Gordon gets the Nuggets 13.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while delivering 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Reggie Jackson gets the Nuggets 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while posting 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Nuggets are getting 11.2 points, 2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison

Hawks Nuggets 123.6 Points Avg. 113.1 121.1 Points Allowed Avg. 108.9 48% Field Goal % 49% 37.3% Three Point % 36.2%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.