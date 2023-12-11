The Denver Nuggets (14-9) bring a three-game losing streak into a road matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (9-12), who have lost three straight as well.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Hawks vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hawks vs Nuggets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 46.7% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 46.5% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.

Atlanta has compiled an 8-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank second.

The Hawks' 122.2 points per game are 11.6 more points than the 110.6 the Nuggets allow.

When it scores more than 110.6 points, Atlanta is 9-8.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks are better offensively, averaging 125.3 points per game, compared to 119.9 on the road. But they're not as good defensively, allowing 126.1 points per game at home, and 119.8 on the road.

In 2023-24 Atlanta is conceding 6.3 more points per game at home (126.1) than on the road (119.8).

The Hawks pick up 1.6 more assists per game at home (26) than on the road (24.4).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks Injuries