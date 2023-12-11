Tennessee Titans receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has a tough matchup in Week 14 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are giving up the ninth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 203.6 per game.

Westbrook-Ikhine has 25 receptions (while being targeted 39 times) for 309 yards and three TDs, averaging 28.1 yards per game.

Westbrook-Ikhine vs. the Dolphins

Westbrook-Ikhine vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD Miami has allowed three opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

14 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Dolphins this year.

Miami has allowed two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

Westbrook-Ikhine will square off against the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this week. The Dolphins give up 203.6 passing yards per contest.

So far this year, the Dolphins have given up 16 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 16th in the league.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-111)

Westbrook-Ikhine Receiving Insights

In seven of 11 games this year, Westbrook-Ikhine has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Westbrook-Ikhine has 11.1% of his team's target share (39 targets on 350 passing attempts).

He has 309 receiving yards on 39 targets to rank 51st in league play with 7.9 yards per target.

Westbrook-Ikhine has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 11 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has scored three of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (15.0%).

Westbrook-Ikhine (five red zone targets) has been targeted 13.2% of the time in the red zone (38 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Westbrook-Ikhine's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Colts 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 1 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 4 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/19/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/2/2023 Week 9 1 TAR / 1 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

