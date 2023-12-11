The Miami Dolphins (9-3) will aim to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Tennessee Titans (4-8) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Before the Dolphins play the Titans, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Titans vs. Dolphins Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Dolphins 13 46.5 -800 +575

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Titans vs. Dolphins Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee Titans

The Titans and their opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in four of 12 games this season.

Tennessee's matchups this season have a 40.1-point average over/under, 6.4 fewer points than this game's total.

The Titans have put together a record of 5-7-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Titans have won three out of the 10 games in which they've been the underdog.

Tennessee has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +575 odds on them winning this game.

Miami Dolphins

The average total in Miami's outings this year is 48.0, 1.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Dolphins have registered an 8-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Dolphins have won each time as moneyline favorites this season, going 8-0.

Miami has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -800 or shorter and won each of them.

Dolphins vs. Titans Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Dolphins 32 2 22.2 20 48.0 9 12 Titans 17.8 26 21.3 15 40.1 4 12

Titans vs. Dolphins Betting Insights & Trends

Titans

Tennessee has covered the spread once, and is 3-0 overall, in its last three games.

In the Titans' past three games, they have gone over the total twice.

The Dolphins have scored a total of 118 more points than their opponents this year (9.8 per game), while the Titans have been outscored by 42 points (3.5 per game).

Dolphins

In its last three games, Miami has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.

In its past three contests, Miami has gone over the total twice.

The Dolphins have put up a total of 118 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 9.8 per game), while the Titans have been outscored by opponents by 42 total points (3.5 per game).

Titans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.1 40.4 39.8 Implied Team Total AVG 21.6 21.5 21.7 ATS Record 5-7-0 4-2-0 1-5-0 Over/Under Record 4-8-0 3-3-0 1-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-7 3-2 0-5

Dolphins Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.0 46.7 48.9 Implied Team Total AVG 27.6 29.0 26.6 ATS Record 8-4-0 4-1-0 4-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-5-0 3-2-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-0 5-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-0 1-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.