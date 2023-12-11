The Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young included, face the Denver Nuggets on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last action, a 114-113 loss to the Nets, Young put up 30 points, nine assists and two blocks.

Now let's break down Young's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 27.2 29.7 Rebounds -- 2.8 2.7 Assists 10.5 10.6 10.9 PRA -- 40.6 43.3 PR -- 30 32.4 3PM 2.5 3.1 3.8



Trae Young Insights vs. the Nuggets

Young is responsible for attempting 19.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.1 per game.

He's knocked down 3.1 threes per game, or 20.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Young's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking third with 100.4 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 14th in possessions per game with 105.5.

The Nuggets are the seventh-best defensive team in the league, conceding 110.6 points per game.

On the boards, the Nuggets have conceded 43 rebounds per game, which puts them eighth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets have conceded 24.8 per game, eighth in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets have conceded 11 makes per contest, third in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.