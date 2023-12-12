Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carroll County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:37 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Carroll County, Tennessee today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Carroll County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carroll Academy at Greenfield School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Greenfield, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carroll Academy at Currey Ingram Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Brentwood, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clarksburg High School at Huntingdon High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Huntingdon, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKenzie High School at Westview High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Martin, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
