Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
In Fayette County, Tennessee, there are attractive high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Fayette County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westminster Academy at Fayette Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Somerville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
