Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Hamilton County, Tennessee today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ooltewah High School at Bradley Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Cleveland, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 3 - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Silverdale Baptist Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Ridge High School at Hixson High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Hixson, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Signal Mountain Middle High School at Chattanooga Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Harrison, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Magnet School at Brainerd High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Red Bank High School at Walker Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Cleveland, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sequatchie County High School at Chattanooga School For The Arts and Sciences
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at The Howard School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dade County High School at Berean Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Hixson, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Notre Dame High School at Calhoun High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Calhoun, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.