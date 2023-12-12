Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Jefferson County, Tennessee today? We have you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northview Academy at Jefferson County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Dandridge, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeway Christian Academy at Clayton-Bradley Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Maryville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.