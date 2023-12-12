Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Jefferson County, Tennessee today? We have you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Northview Academy at Jefferson County High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12

6:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Dandridge, TN

Dandridge, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeway Christian Academy at Clayton-Bradley Academy