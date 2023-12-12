Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Knox County, Tennessee today, we've got you covered below.
Knox County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Apostolic Christian School at Maryville Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Maryville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berean Christian School at Christian Academy of Knoxville
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Conference: Class A - East Region - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The King's Academy at Concord Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Conference: Class A - East Region - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
