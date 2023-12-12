Will Luke Evangelista light the lamp when the Nashville Predators play the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Luke Evangelista score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Evangelista stats and insights

Evangelista has scored in three of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Evangelista averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

On defense, the Flyers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 73 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Evangelista recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:08 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:18 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:42 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:29 Away W 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:59 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:33 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 1 0 1 15:57 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:36 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:09 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 3 2 1 13:32 Away W 8-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.