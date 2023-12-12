Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
If you reside in Marion County, Tennessee and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Whitwell High School at St. Andrew's - Sewanee School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Sewanee, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.