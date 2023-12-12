Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Morgan County, Tennessee today? We've got the information.
Morgan County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oliver Springs High School at Sunbright School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Sunbright, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockwood High School at Wartburg Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Wartburg, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
