The Nashville Predators will host the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, December 12, with the Flyers victorious in four consecutive games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Check out the Predators-Flyers matchup on NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Predators vs Flyers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Predators Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Predators are allowing 86 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in NHL play.

The Predators' 86 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Predators have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Predators have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) over that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 28 14 17 31 31 19 62.5% Ryan O'Reilly 28 12 10 22 12 27 53.7% Roman Josi 28 6 16 22 20 6 - Gustav Nyquist 28 3 15 18 18 5 44.4% Colton Sissons 28 9 6 15 6 10 50.9%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers have one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 73 total goals (2.7 per game), 10th in the NHL.

The Flyers have 81 goals this season (3.0 per game), 22nd in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Flyers have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Flyers have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 26 goals during that time.

Flyers Key Players