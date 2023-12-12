Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Roane County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
If you reside in Roane County, Tennessee and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Roane County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oliver Springs High School at Sunbright School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Sunbright, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jellico High School at Harriman High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Harriman, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockwood High School at Wartburg Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Wartburg, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Polk County High School at Roane County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Kingston, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jellico High School at Harriman High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Harriman, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.