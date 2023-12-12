Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Sumner County, Tennessee? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sumner County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lebanon High School at Gallatin High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
  • Location: Gallatin, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Hendersonville High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
  • Location: Hendersonville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

East Robertson High School at White House Heritage High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
  • Location: White House, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

White House High School at Harpeth High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
  • Location: Kingston Springs, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.