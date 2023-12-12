Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Sumner County, Tennessee? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sumner County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lebanon High School at Gallatin High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Gallatin, TN

Gallatin, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Hendersonville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Hendersonville, TN

Hendersonville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

East Robertson High School at White House Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: White House, TN

White House, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

White House High School at Harpeth High School