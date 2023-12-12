The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-9) travel to face the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (6-3) after dropping seven road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Tennessee vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SECN

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 48.1% the Eagles allow to opponents.

Tennessee is 2-1 when it shoots better than 48.1% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 104th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 293rd.

The 78.6 points per game the Volunteers average are the same as the Eagles allow.

Tennessee has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 82.3 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 9.6 more points than it averaged in road games (67.1).

Defensively the Volunteers were better in home games last season, ceding 53.3 points per game, compared to 63.7 in away games.

Tennessee averaged 7.6 treys per game, which was 0.2 fewer than it averaged away from home (7.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 33% at home and 32.6% on the road.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule