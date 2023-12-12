The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-9) travel to face the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (6-3) after dropping seven road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Tennessee vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SECN
Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 48.1% the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • Tennessee is 2-1 when it shoots better than 48.1% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 104th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 293rd.
  • The 78.6 points per game the Volunteers average are the same as the Eagles allow.
  • Tennessee has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 82.3 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 9.6 more points than it averaged in road games (67.1).
  • Defensively the Volunteers were better in home games last season, ceding 53.3 points per game, compared to 63.7 in away games.
  • Tennessee averaged 7.6 treys per game, which was 0.2 fewer than it averaged away from home (7.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 33% at home and 32.6% on the road.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ North Carolina L 100-92 Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 George Mason W 87-66 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/9/2023 Illinois W 86-79 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/12/2023 Georgia Southern - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/16/2023 NC State - Frost Bank Center
12/21/2023 Tarleton State - Thompson-Boling Arena

