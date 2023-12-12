The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-9) visit the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (6-3) after losing seven road games in a row. The Volunteers are heavy favorites by 33.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The over/under is set at 144.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tennessee vs. Georgia Southern Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tennessee -33.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 144.5 points four times.

Tennessee's outings this year have an average point total of 146.8, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Volunteers are 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

Tennessee has covered more often than Georgia Southern this season, sporting an ATS record of 5-4-0, as opposed to the 1-7-0 record of Georgia Southern.

Tennessee vs. Georgia Southern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee 4 44.4% 78.6 146.6 68.2 150.5 139.5 Georgia Southern 5 62.5% 68 146.6 82.3 150.5 144.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Tennessee Insights & Trends

The Volunteers put up 78.6 points per game, just 3.7 fewer points than the 82.3 the Eagles allow.

When Tennessee totals more than 82.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Tennessee vs. Georgia Southern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 33.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee 5-4-0 0-0 6-3-0 Georgia Southern 1-7-0 0-0 4-4-0

Tennessee vs. Georgia Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tennessee Georgia Southern 14-2 Home Record 12-4 4-6 Away Record 3-11 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.6 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.