Will Thomas Novak Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 12?
Should you bet on Thomas Novak to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Philadelphia Flyers meet up on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Thomas Novak score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Novak stats and insights
- In five of 17 games this season, Novak has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
- On the power play he has four goals, plus two assists.
- He has a 21.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have given up 73 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Novak recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|9:58
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:55
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|0
|2
|17:27
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:37
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|16:56
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|18:44
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|17:11
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/31/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:25
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|16:27
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Predators vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
