The NC State Wolfpack (6-2) will be attempting to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the UT Martin Skyhawks (6-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at PNC Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

UT Martin vs. NC State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACCN

UT Martin Stats Insights

The Skyhawks are shooting 45.7% from the field, 3% higher than the 42.7% the Wolfpack's opponents have shot this season.

UT Martin is 6-1 when it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.

The Skyhawks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolfpack sit at 106th.

The Skyhawks score an average of 87 points per game, 17 more points than the 70 the Wolfpack give up.

UT Martin has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 70 points.

UT Martin Home & Away Comparison

UT Martin is putting up more points at home (102.3 per game) than on the road (79).

The Skyhawks concede 75.8 points per game at home, and 84.2 on the road.

Beyond the arc, UT Martin makes more 3-pointers away (10.8 per game) than at home (10), and makes a higher percentage on the road (38.6%) than at home (34.8%).

UT Martin Upcoming Schedule