The NC State Wolfpack (6-2) will be attempting to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the UT Martin Skyhawks (6-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at PNC Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

UT Martin vs. NC State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
  • TV: ACCN
UT Martin Stats Insights

  • The Skyhawks are shooting 45.7% from the field, 3% higher than the 42.7% the Wolfpack's opponents have shot this season.
  • UT Martin is 6-1 when it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Skyhawks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolfpack sit at 106th.
  • The Skyhawks score an average of 87 points per game, 17 more points than the 70 the Wolfpack give up.
  • UT Martin has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 70 points.

UT Martin Home & Away Comparison

  • UT Martin is putting up more points at home (102.3 per game) than on the road (79).
  • The Skyhawks concede 75.8 points per game at home, and 84.2 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, UT Martin makes more 3-pointers away (10.8 per game) than at home (10), and makes a higher percentage on the road (38.6%) than at home (34.8%).

UT Martin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 @ Rice L 98-78 Tudor Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 @ McNeese L 91-80 The Legacy Center
12/10/2023 Ecclesia W 110-52 Skyhawk Arena
12/12/2023 @ NC State - PNC Arena
12/18/2023 @ Evansville - Ford Center
12/20/2023 William Woods - Skyhawk Arena

