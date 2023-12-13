De'Andre Hunter plus his Atlanta Hawks teammates take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Hunter, in his most recent game (December 8 loss against the 76ers), put up 24 points and seven rebounds.

Below, we dig into Hunter's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.8 16.5 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 4.6 Assists -- 1.3 1.0 PRA -- 20.3 22.1 PR -- 19 21.1 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.0



De'Andre Hunter Insights vs. the Raptors

Hunter has taken 11.1 shots per game this season and made 5.0 per game, which account for 11.3% and 10.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 4.9 threes per game, or 12.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Hunter's opponents, the Raptors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 102 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 16th in possessions per game with 105.3.

The Raptors are the 17th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 113.8 points per game.

On the glass, the Raptors are 12th in the NBA, giving up 43.4 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Raptors are ranked 19th in the NBA, conceding 26.6 per contest.

The Raptors allow 12.6 made 3-pointers per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

De'Andre Hunter vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/14/2023 37 11 5 0 3 0 0 11/19/2022 45 22 5 1 1 0 0 10/31/2022 22 11 1 1 3 0 0

