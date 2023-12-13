The Toronto Raptors (9-10) match up with the Atlanta Hawks (8-9) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The matchup airs on SportsNet and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: SportsNet, BSSE

Hawks Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Trae Young gets the Hawks 25.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 10.4 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals (sixth in league) and 0.0 blocked shots.

Dejounte Murray is averaging 19.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He's making 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.

The Hawks are getting 10.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Clint Capela this year.

Bogdan Bogdanovic gets the Hawks 15.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while posting 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

De'Andre Hunter is putting up 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He is sinking 46.2% of his shots from the field and 36.0% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

Scottie Barnes averages 19.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Pascal Siakam puts up 19.9 points, 7.1 boards and 5.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Dennis Schroder averages 16.2 points, 6.9 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Jakob Poeltl averages 11.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 73.3% from the floor (first in NBA).

OG Anunoby puts up 14.9 points, 4.1 boards and 2.0 assists per game. Defensively he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Hawks vs. Raptors Stat Comparison

Raptors Hawks 111.5 Points Avg. 122.5 112.2 Points Allowed Avg. 121.5 46.3% Field Goal % 47.2% 34.4% Three Point % 36.8%

