Wednesday's contest between the Liberty Flames (7-3) and Tennessee State Tigers (6-4) at Liberty Arena has a projected final score of 81-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Liberty, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on December 13.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Tennessee State vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Liberty Arena

Tennessee State vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 81, Tennessee State 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee State vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: Liberty (-16.8)

Liberty (-16.8) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Liberty's record against the spread this season is 6-2-0, and Tennessee State's is 1-5-0. A total of four out of the Flames' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Tigers' games have gone over.

Tennessee State Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +50 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.0 points per game. They're putting up 76.1 points per game, 155th in college basketball, and are allowing 71.1 per outing to rank 189th in college basketball.

The 35.9 rebounds per game Tennessee State accumulates rank 220th in college basketball. Their opponents pull down 36.3.

Tennessee State knocks down 7.0 three-pointers per game (218th in college basketball) at a 31.8% rate (248th in college basketball), compared to the 7.1 its opponents make, shooting 35.1% from deep.

Tennessee State has committed 12.0 turnovers per game (193rd in college basketball), 3.3 fewer than the 15.3 it forces (36th in college basketball).

