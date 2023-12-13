The Tennessee State Tigers (6-4) take on the Liberty Flames (7-3) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Liberty Arena. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tennessee State vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Tennessee State Stats Insights

Tennessee State is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

The Flames are the rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 136th.

The Tigers put up an average of 76.1 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 63.2 the Flames give up to opponents.

Tennessee State has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 63.2 points.

Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison

Tennessee State is scoring more points at home (78.8 per game) than away (74).

At home, the Tigers allow 63.5 points per game. Away, they allow 80.

At home, Tennessee State sinks 6.5 triples per game, 1.3 fewer than it averages on the road (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (31.7%) than on the road (31%).

Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule