How to Watch Tennessee State vs. Liberty on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Tennessee State Tigers (6-4) take on the Liberty Flames (7-3) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Liberty Arena. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Tennessee State vs. Liberty Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tennessee State Stats Insights
- Tennessee State is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
- The Flames are the rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 136th.
- The Tigers put up an average of 76.1 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 63.2 the Flames give up to opponents.
- Tennessee State has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 63.2 points.
Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison
- Tennessee State is scoring more points at home (78.8 per game) than away (74).
- At home, the Tigers allow 63.5 points per game. Away, they allow 80.
- At home, Tennessee State sinks 6.5 triples per game, 1.3 fewer than it averages on the road (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (31.7%) than on the road (31%).
Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Alabama A&M
|L 85-83
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|12/2/2023
|Austin Peay
|W 69-65
|Gentry Complex
|12/10/2023
|@ Lipscomb
|L 78-71
|Allen Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Liberty
|-
|Liberty Arena
|12/16/2023
|Boyce
|-
|Gentry Complex
|12/19/2023
|@ Indiana State
|-
|Hulman Center
