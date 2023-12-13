The Liberty Flames (7-3) face the Tennessee State Tigers (6-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Tennessee State matchup.

Tennessee State vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee State vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Tennessee State Moneyline BetMGM Liberty (-13.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Liberty (-13.5) 139.5 -1250 +740 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Tennessee State vs. Liberty Betting Trends

Tennessee State has won just one game against the spread this season.

The Tigers have been an underdog by 13.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Liberty has compiled a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Flames and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of eight times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.