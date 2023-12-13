The Tennessee State Tigers (5-3) face the Liberty Flames (6-0) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Liberty Arena. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Tennessee State vs. Liberty Game Information

Tennessee State Players to Watch

Kyle Rode: 15.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Zach Cleveland: 10.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Kaden Metheny: 12.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Brody Peebles: 14.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Joseph Venzant: 5.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Liberty Players to Watch

Tennessee State vs. Liberty Stat Comparison

Liberty Rank Liberty AVG Tennessee State AVG Tennessee State Rank 25th 85.8 Points Scored 77.6 126th 19th 60.8 Points Allowed 71.0 175th 127th 34.7 Rebounds 31.6 243rd 251st 8.2 Off. Rebounds 9.3 169th 3rd 12.2 3pt Made 7.3 192nd 21st 18.0 Assists 14.3 122nd 21st 9.0 Turnovers 12.8 238th

