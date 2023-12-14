AAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
There are four games featuring an AAC team on the Thursday college basketball schedule, including the Houston Cougars versus the UTSA Roadrunners.
AAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Florida International Panthers at Florida Atlantic Owls
|11:00 AM ET, Thursday, December 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|SMU Mustangs at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Houston Cougars at UTSA Roadrunners
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at Temple Owls
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
