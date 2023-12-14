Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Blount County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Blount County, Tennessee today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Blount County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Scott County High School at Maryville Christian School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Maryville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.