Thursday's game between the Chattanooga Mocs (9-1) and the Lipscomb Bisons (6-3) at Allen Arena is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 62-61, with Chattanooga taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 14.

The Mocs came out on top in their last game 68-65 against North Alabama on Saturday.

Chattanooga vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chattanooga vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction

Prediction: Chattanooga 62, Lipscomb 61

Chattanooga Schedule Analysis

On December 3, the Mocs registered their signature win of the season, a 59-53 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who are a top 50 team (No. 35), according to our computer rankings.

Chattanooga has one win against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 27th-most in the nation.

Chattanooga 2023-24 Best Wins

59-53 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on December 3

64-54 over Kent State (No. 144) on November 24

57-52 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 182) on November 10

70-45 on the road over Tennessee Tech (No. 273) on November 15

49-43 on the road over Kennesaw State (No. 275) on November 29

Chattanooga Leaders

Jada Guinn: 17.3 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

17.3 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Raven Thompson: 14.8 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)

14.8 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11) Addie Porter: 5.6 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)

5.6 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33) Sigrun Olafsdottir: 6.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.1 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)

6.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.1 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33) Karsen Murphy: 6.4 PTS, 51.9 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

Chattanooga Performance Insights

The Mocs outscore opponents by 13.5 points per game (posting 66.7 points per game, 180th in college basketball, and giving up 53.2 per outing, 21st in college basketball) and have a +135 scoring differential.

