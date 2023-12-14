The Chattanooga Mocs (9-1) will look to continue a seven-game winning run when hitting the road against the Lipscomb Bisons (6-3) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allen Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Chattanooga Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
Chattanooga vs. Lipscomb Scoring Comparison

  • The Mocs' 66.7 points per game are just 4.6 more points than the 62.1 the Bisons allow to opponents.
  • Chattanooga has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 62.1 points.
  • Lipscomb is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 66.7 points.
  • The 67.3 points per game the Bisons average are 14.1 more points than the Mocs give up (53.2).
  • Lipscomb has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 53.2 points.
  • When Chattanooga gives up fewer than 67.3 points, it is 9-0.
  • The Bisons are making 39.6% of their shots from the field, 2% higher than the Mocs concede to opponents (37.6%).
  • The Mocs shoot 47.6% from the field, 7.9% higher than the Bisons concede.

Chattanooga Leaders

  • Jada Guinn: 17.3 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
  • Raven Thompson: 14.8 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)
  • Addie Porter: 5.6 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)
  • Sigrun Olafsdottir: 6.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.1 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)
  • Karsen Murphy: 6.4 PTS, 51.9 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

Chattanooga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Kennesaw State W 49-43 KSU Convocation Center
12/3/2023 Mississippi State W 59-53 McKenzie Arena
12/9/2023 North Alabama W 68-65 McKenzie Arena
12/14/2023 @ Lipscomb - Allen Arena
12/17/2023 Eastern Kentucky - McKenzie Arena
12/20/2023 Coastal Carolina - Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort

