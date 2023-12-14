Thursday's game features the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-3) and the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-5) clashing at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 62-50 win for heavily favored East Tennessee State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 14.

The Buccaneers took care of business in their last matchup 77-42 against Lees-McRae on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

East Tennessee State vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee

J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

East Tennessee State vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction

Prediction: East Tennessee State 62, UNC Asheville 50

East Tennessee State Schedule Analysis

The Buccaneers took down the Norfolk State Spartans in a 55-35 win on November 24. It was their signature victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Buccaneers are 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 38th-most victories, but also tied for the 49th-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

East Tennessee State 2023-24 Best Wins

55-35 over Norfolk State (No. 191) on November 24

56-52 on the road over Morehead State (No. 207) on December 3

72-56 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 249) on November 19

51-43 at home over Lafayette (No. 307) on November 11

79-52 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 328) on December 6

East Tennessee State Leaders

Kendall Folley: 10.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.9 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

10.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.9 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26) Jakhyia Davis: 7.0 PTS, 46.3 FG%

7.0 PTS, 46.3 FG% Nevaeh Brown: 10.2 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

10.2 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Journee McDaniel: 7.0 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

7.0 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33) Courtney Moore: 9.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51)

East Tennessee State Performance Insights

The Buccaneers' +59 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 59.4 points per game (285th in college basketball) while allowing 53.5 per contest (23rd in college basketball).

At home, the Buccaneers are averaging 5.6 more points per game (63.0) than they are when playing on the road (57.4).

Defensively, East Tennessee State has been better in home games this season, ceding 51.3 points per game, compared to 59.0 in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.