Thursday's game between the Chattanooga Mocs (9-1) and the Lipscomb Bisons (6-3) at Allen Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 62-61, with Chattanooga securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 14.

The Bisons are coming off of an 85-49 win over Johnson (TN) in their most recent game on Sunday.

Lipscomb vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lipscomb vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction

Prediction: Chattanooga 62, Lipscomb 61

Lipscomb Schedule Analysis

On November 30, the Bisons captured their best win of the season, a 68-45 victory over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 166) in our computer rankings.

Lipscomb 2023-24 Best Wins

68-45 on the road over East Tennessee State (No. 166) on November 30

77-73 at home over Morehead State (No. 207) on November 14

64-55 on the road over Mississippi Valley State (No. 320) on November 27

74-43 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 333) on November 17

77-58 on the road over Evansville (No. 334) on November 7

Lipscomb Leaders

Bella Vinson: 11.7 PTS, 43 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44)

11.7 PTS, 43 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44) Aleah Sorrentino: 11.1 PTS, 48.9 FG%

11.1 PTS, 48.9 FG% Blythe Pearson: 9.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 32.9 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (26-for-63)

9.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 32.9 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (26-for-63) Molly Heard: 9.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.2 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)

9.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.2 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31) Claira McGowan: 10 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42)

Lipscomb Performance Insights

The Bisons are outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game with a +47 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.3 points per game (164th in college basketball) and allow 62.1 per outing (144th in college basketball).

