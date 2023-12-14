The Chattanooga Mocs (9-1) will look to build on a seven-game winning stretch when visiting the Lipscomb Bisons (6-3) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allen Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET.

Lipscomb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lipscomb vs. Chattanooga Scoring Comparison

  • The Mocs average just 4.6 more points per game (66.7) than the Bisons allow their opponents to score (62.1).
  • Chattanooga has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 62.1 points.
  • Lipscomb has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.7 points.
  • The 67.3 points per game the Bisons record are 14.1 more points than the Mocs give up (53.2).
  • When Lipscomb puts up more than 53.2 points, it is 6-1.
  • Chattanooga has a 9-0 record when giving up fewer than 67.3 points.
  • This year the Bisons are shooting 39.6% from the field, 2% higher than the Mocs give up.
  • The Mocs make 47.6% of their shots from the field, 7.9% higher than the Bisons' defensive field-goal percentage.

Lipscomb Leaders

  • Bella Vinson: 11.7 PTS, 43 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44)
  • Aleah Sorrentino: 11.1 PTS, 48.9 FG%
  • Blythe Pearson: 9.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 32.9 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (26-for-63)
  • Molly Heard: 9.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.2 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)
  • Claira McGowan: 10 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42)

Lipscomb Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 @ East Tennessee State W 68-45 J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
12/6/2023 @ Belmont L 70-51 Curb Event Center
12/10/2023 Johnson (TN) W 85-49 Allen Arena
12/14/2023 Chattanooga - Allen Arena
12/17/2023 @ Vanderbilt - Memorial Gymnasium
12/21/2023 @ Kentucky - Memorial Coliseum

