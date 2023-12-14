Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Maury County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Maury County, Tennessee today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Maury County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Giles County High School at Mt. Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Mount Pleasant, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 5 - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
