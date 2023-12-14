Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Montgomery County, Tennessee today? We've got the information.
Montgomery County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Creek High School at Rossview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 7 - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest High School at Harpeth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Kingston Springs, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
