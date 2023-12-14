The NHL has five games on its Wednesday slate -- see below for anytime goal-scorer odds from around the league.

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch NHL action all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +100 to score

Avalanche vs. Sabres

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13

9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13 Rantanen's stats: 13 goals in 28 games

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +100 to score

Avalanche vs. Sabres

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13

9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13 MacKinnon's stats: 12 goals in 28 games

David Pastrnak (Bruins) +105 to score

Bruins vs. Devils

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13 Pastrnak's stats: 16 goals in 26 games

Sidney Crosby (Penguins) +105 to score

Penguins vs. Canadiens

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13 Crosby's stats: 15 goals in 27 games

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +130 to score

Penguins vs. Canadiens

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13 Guentzel's stats: 12 goals in 27 games

Jack Hughes (Devils) +140 to score

Devils vs. Bruins

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13 Hughes' stats: 10 goals in 21 games

Valeri Nichushkin (Avalanche) +150 to score

Avalanche vs. Sabres

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13

9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13 Nichushkin's stats: 10 goals in 26 games

Brad Marchand (Bruins) +155 to score

Bruins vs. Devils

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13 Marchand's stats: 12 goals in 26 games

Cole Caufield (Canadiens) +170 to score

Canadiens vs. Penguins

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13 Caufield's stats: 7 goals in 28 games

Adrian Kempe (Kings) +175 to score

Kings vs. Jets

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13

10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13 Kempe's stats: 9 goals in 25 games

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.